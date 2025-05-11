Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed at troubled Camelot Condos in South Fulton

Published  May 11, 2025 6:39pm EDT
South Fulton
Another deadly shooting at Camelot Condominiums

There have been a number of deadly shootings reported at the Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton over the years. We're learning new details about a man shot there Saturday night.

The Brief

    • A man was shot and killed at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton.
    • No arrests have been made yet.
    • South Fulton city leaders have expressed concerns over the ongoing violence at the complex.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. - A man was shot and killed at the troubled Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway in South Fulton Saturday night.

What we know:

Just after 7 p.m., police say they were called to investigate a shooting in the rain.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

There have been no arrests made yet.

The victim will not be identified until his family has been notified.

Camelot Condominiums on May 10, 2025.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are still investigating this case.

What they're saying:

South Fulton city leaders say something needs to be done about the violence at the Camelot Condominiums.

"We got to do something about Camelot, period! Madame City Manager I know you’re working on a plan and I believe in you," South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau said during the farewell address he gave on May 1.

This is not the first incident reported at the troubled condo complex. There have been numerous shootings and fires reported at the property over the years.

The Source: The information in this article has been confirmed by the South Fulton Police Department.

