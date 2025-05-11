Man shot, killed at troubled Camelot Condos in South Fulton

The Brief A man was shot and killed at Camelot Condominiums in South Fulton. No arrests have been made yet. South Fulton city leaders have expressed concerns over the ongoing violence at the complex.



A man was shot and killed at the troubled Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway in South Fulton Saturday night.

What we know:

Just after 7 p.m., police say they were called to investigate a shooting in the rain.

A male victim was found with a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

There have been no arrests made yet.

The victim will not be identified until his family has been notified.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Camelot Condominiums on May 10, 2025.

What we don't know:

It's not clear what led to the shooting. Police are still investigating this case.

What they're saying:

South Fulton city leaders say something needs to be done about the violence at the Camelot Condominiums.

"We got to do something about Camelot, period! Madame City Manager I know you’re working on a plan and I believe in you," South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau said during the farewell address he gave on May 1.

Dig deeper:

This is not the first incident reported at the troubled condo complex. There have been numerous shootings and fires reported at the property over the years.

RELATED STORIES: