South Fulton Camelot Condominiums catch fire
ATLANTA - The troubled Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway went up in flames Sunday evening.
FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene where multiple South Fulton Fire trucks responded.
It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured, the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.
Camelot Condominiums fire on Dec. 1, 2024.
Previous stories reported from Camelot Condominiums:
- 2 Camelot Condominiums HOA members face theft charges in South Fulton
- Alleged Camelot Condominiums HOA theft of $1.5M shatters fire victims' trust
- South Fulton outlines what they can and cannot do to fix Camelot Condos
- South Fulton warns Camelot Condominiums of fire risks, health concerns
- Six people have died this year at troubled Camelot Condos in South Fulton, police say
FOX 5 is working to learn more.