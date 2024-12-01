Expand / Collapse search

South Fulton Camelot Condominiums catch fire

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 1, 2024 9:44pm EST
College Park
FOX 5 Atlanta

South Fulton Camelot Condominiums on fire

South Fulton Fire crews are battling a fire at the Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway.

ATLANTA - The troubled Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway went up in flames Sunday evening.

FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene where multiple South Fulton Fire trucks responded.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured, the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 10

Camelot Condominiums fire on Dec. 1, 2024.

Previous stories reported from Camelot Condominiums:

FOX 5 is working to learn more.