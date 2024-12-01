South Fulton Camelot Condominiums catch fire

The troubled Camelot Condominiums on Old National Highway went up in flames Sunday evening.

FOX 5 Atlanta sent a crew to the scene where multiple South Fulton Fire trucks responded.

It's not yet clear whether anyone was injured, the extent of the damage or what caused the fire.

Image 1 of 10 ▼ Camelot Condominiums fire on Dec. 1, 2024.

FOX 5 is working to learn more.