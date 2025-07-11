Operation Safe DeKalb nets 63 arrests in countywide crime sweep

The Brief 63 arrests made during "Operation Safe DeKalb 2025," including charges for murder, robbery, rape, and probation violations. 125 officers from 15 agencies participated; five firearms and a stolen vehicle were recovered. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office says the operation made the county safer and more efforts are planned.



The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office is celebrating the results of "Operation Safe DeKalb 2025," a coordinated two-day sweep targeting high-crime areas across the county.

The multi-agency task force made 63 arrests during the operation, with charges ranging from murder, robbery, aggravated assault, and rape to felony and misdemeanor probation violations. Ten of the arrests were related to traffic violations.

In total, 125 officers from 15 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies took part in the effort. Officers also seized five firearms and recovered a stolen vehicle.

"We can say that without a doubt DeKalb County is safer today because of this operation," the sheriff’s office said during a press conference. "Yet we also acknowledge that there is more work to be done, and we want the DeKalb County community to know that we are definitely on the job."

The sheriff’s office says more operations like this are planned as part of ongoing efforts to reduce violent crime and improve community safety.