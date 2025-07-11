Man shoots gun after being asked to leave Atlanta convenience store, police say

article

Police are asking the public for help finding a man accused of firing a gun during a confrontation at a southwest Atlanta convenience store.

Authorities say the scary situation happened on Monday night on the 1100 block of Lee Street SW.

What we know:

According to police, officers responded to the Big Brother Grocery at around 8 p.m. after receiving reports of gunshots being fired.

At the scene, investigators met with the person who reported the shots. They reportedly told officers that the incident started when a man who was known to shoplift at the store was told to leave.

In response, the man allegedly fired his gun inside the store. Thankfully, no one was injured, but officials say some property was damage.

Investigators shared two photos of the suspected gunman taken from nearby security cameras.

(Atlanta Police Department)

What you can do:

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at (404) 577-8477 or go online to www.StopCrimeAtl.org.