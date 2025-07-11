Kennesaw moves toward marijuana decriminalization measure

article

Kennesaw city leaders are considering a plan to ease penalties for low-level marijuana possession.

What we know:

According to the Marietta Daily Journal, the Kennesaw City Council recently voted to move forward with a proposal to decriminalize possession of one ounce or less of marijuana. The measure would reduce fines and lower the potential for jail time associated with misdemeanor charges.

If the policy is approved by the council, it would still require a public vote before it could be officially added to the city charter.

The proposal reflects a growing trend across Georgia municipalities to reconsider enforcement of minor marijuana offenses.

Dig deeper:

Aside from a limited medical marijuana program, Georgia continues to criminalize marijuana for recreational use.

Possession of less than one ounce is a misdemeanor, while one ounce or more is considered a felony. Georgia remains one of the most restrictive states in the U.S. when it comes to marijuana laws—stricter than all but five other states (South Carolina, Tennessee, Idaho, Wyoming, and Kansas).

Decriminalization acts to reduce penalties—mainly removing jail time and imposing smaller fines—for small amounts within each jurisdiction.

Georgia Cities and Counties with Decriminalization Measures (Source: NORML.org)

Atlanta – Ordinance passed in October 2017. Jail eliminated; $75 fine for up to 1 oz

Athens‑Clarke County – Ordinance passed August 2022. No jail; $35 fine

Augusta – Ordinance passed August 2019. No jail; $150 first-offense fine

Chamblee – Ordinance passed September 2019. No jail; $75 first offense

Clarkston – Resolution passed July 2016. No jail; $75 fine

East Point – Ordinance passed December 2023. No jail; $75 fine or community service

Forest Park – Ordinance passed July 2018. No jail; $100 first, $300 repeat

Fulton County (unincorporated) – Resolution passed June 2018. No jail; $75 fine

Kingsland – Ordinance passed 2018. No jail; $150 fine

Macon‑Bibb County – Ordinance passed 2019. No jail; $75 fine

Savannah – Resolution passed March 2018. No jail; $150 fine

South Fulton – Resolution passed March 2018. No jail; $150 fine

Statesboro – Ordinance passed December 2018. No jail; $500 fine

Stonecrest – Ordinance passed August 2022. No jail; $100 fine

Tybee Island – Ordinance passed 2021. No jail; $150 fine

