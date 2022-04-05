Half of Americans think marijuana is bad for society, poll finds
Nearly half of American adults, 48%, report ever trying marijuana. That’s up from 4% when Gallup first asked about it 1969.
North Dakota recreational marijuana measure approved for ballot
Supporters of legalizing recreational marijuana in North Dakota have succeeded in bringing the matter to a public vote in November.
Missouri voters set to weigh in on recreational marijuana
Missouri voters are set to decide whether to allow recreational marijuana use in the state.
Senate bill would decriminalize marijuana at the federal level
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer became the first majority leader in history to endorse cannabis legalization at the federal level.
Snoop Dogg pokes fun at Biden with ‘Sleepy Joe OG’ weed strain
Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus Jr., has always been a well-known critic of United States presidents including Donald Trump.
Recreational marijuana use linked to increased chance of ER, hospitalization, study finds
Acute trauma was the most common cause, followed by respiratory health reasons and gastrointestinal issues.
Prosecutor becomes latest in Georgia to drop marijuana cases
The district attorney of coastal Georgia’s largest county has become the latest prosecutor statewide to say she’ll generally stop prosecuting misdemeanor marijuana cases involving possession of less than an ounce of the drug.
Delaware Gov. John Carney vetoes marijuana legalization bill
Delaware's governor has vetoed a bill that would legalize the possession of up to one ounce of marijuana by adults for recreational use.
Study: Four-year college students drink more alcohol; two-year students use pot more
More research is needed to understand why, but “perceptions of peer use” could be a contributing factor, researchers said.
5th grader brings weed gummies to Livonia school that kindergartner brought margaritas
Two 5th graders were hospitalized after one of them brought weed gummies into the Livonia school - the same school where a kindergartner brought margaritas to snack time.
Lawsuit claims Georgia medical marijuana licenses clouded by back room deals
A medical marijuana company filed a lawsuit against the Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis commission alleging the scoring of medical cannabis bid applications was clouded by "conflicts of interest" and licenses were "bought and sold through closed door politics and back room deals."
500 pounds of weed scattered across Missouri highway after crash on 4/20
Dozens of packages of weed were scattered across several lanes of highway.
What is 420 Day and where did it originate? Your questions answered
Many believe the origins of the 420 holiday began in 1970s California.
Dr. Christopher Edwards out as chair of Georgia Access to Medical Cannabis Commission, new chair appointed
Kemp thanked former chairperson Dr. Christopher Edwards for his service in a news release.
New Jersey will begin recreational marijuana sales soon. Here’s where it’s legal in the U.S.
The newest industry in the Garden State has an estimated 800,000 potential recreational customers, and roughly 800,000 more potential marijuana “tourists."
New Jersey to begin recreational marijuana sales next week, governor says
New Jersey residents over 21-years-old will be allowed to purchase recreational marijuana in the Garden State next week, according to Governor Phil Murphy.
Mike Tyson’s weed brand markets ear-shaped edibles, launches nationwide expansion
Few moments in Tyson’s boxing career stand out quite like his biting of Evander Holyfield’s ear during their 1997 match, but that moment has now become a marketing opportunity for Tyson.
New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales
New Jersey regulators gave a green light Monday to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin.
Bill to reexamine Georgia Medical Marijuana bids fails in State Senate
A last minute attempt to review the controversial awarding of medical marijuana licenses and to get the medicinal product to patients by June died in the Georgia Senate last night.
‘High life’: Cannabis-infused farm listed on Airbnb
The Sonoma Hills Farms will offer guests a first-hand look at cannabis farming.