Massive drug bust: 464 pounds of marijuana seized on Interstate 75

A traffic stop on Interstate 75 South led to a massive drug seizure after Tifton police discovered 464 pounds of marijuana hidden in a vehicle’s trunk, authorities said Friday.

What we know:

The bust happened Wednesday when Officer Jacob Stubbs and his K-9 partner, Niko, conducted a roadside investigation following the stop. Police said the duo’s vigilance and proactivity led to the discovery of the marijuana.

What they're saying:

"This successful seizure of illegal narcotics is thanks to Officer Jacob Stubbs’ and K-9 Niko’s vigilance and proactivity," the department said in a release.

The Tifton Police Department said it remains committed to protecting life, liberty and property for residents with the cooperation of the public.

What we don't know:

It was not clear if anyone was arrested.

What you can do:

Officials encourage anyone with information about crimes to use the anonymous tip411 alert system by texting keyword TIFTONPD (space) to 847411 or by downloading the Tifton PD app.