Massive drug bust: 464 pounds of marijuana seized on Interstate 75
TIFTON, Ga. - A traffic stop on Interstate 75 South led to a massive drug seizure after Tifton police discovered 464 pounds of marijuana hidden in a vehicle’s trunk, authorities said Friday.
What we know:
The bust happened Wednesday when Officer Jacob Stubbs and his K-9 partner, Niko, conducted a roadside investigation following the stop. Police said the duo’s vigilance and proactivity led to the discovery of the marijuana.
What they're saying:
"This successful seizure of illegal narcotics is thanks to Officer Jacob Stubbs’ and K-9 Niko’s vigilance and proactivity," the department said in a release.
The Tifton Police Department said it remains committed to protecting life, liberty and property for residents with the cooperation of the public.
What we don't know:
It was not clear if anyone was arrested.
What you can do:
Officials encourage anyone with information about crimes to use the anonymous tip411 alert system by texting keyword TIFTONPD (space) to 847411 or by downloading the Tifton PD app.
The Source: The details and photo come from the official Facebook page of the Tifton Police Department.