Brittney Griner cancels speaking appearance because of disturbing note

WNBA and Atlanta Dream star player Brittney Griner, 34, canceled a recent speaking engagement in Maryland after discovering a concerning note in her hotel room, according to People.com.

What we know:

Griner, who was scheduled to appear at a cannabis conference for women, backed out after finding a piece of duct tape near her door with the words "Gay Baby Jail" written on it. Disturbed by the message, she immediately canceled her appearance.

Authorities later determined that the note was a reference to a video game and was accidentally left behind by a previous guest.

Griner’s Past and Ongoing Safety Concerns

The backstory:

Griner was detained in a Russian prison for 10 months in 2022 after being arrested on drug charges for carrying vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is illegal in Russia. Her case gained international attention, with many viewing her imprisonment as politically motivated. She was released in December 2022 as part of a prisoner swap between the U.S. and Russia.

Concerns over Griner’s safety have continued. In June 2023, a right-wing Texas YouTuber confronted her at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, according to NPR.

Advocacy for Medical Marijuana

What we know:

Griner has publicly advocated for medical marijuana, which she reportedly uses to manage pain from basketball-related injuries to her spine, ankle, and knees, according to The New York Times. Many athletes believe marijuana is a safer alternative to opioids for pain and anxiety management.

Griner Joins the Atlanta Dream

Earlier this month, Griner signed with the Atlanta Dream, marking a new chapter in her WNBA career. On Feb. 4, the team introduced her along with Brionna Jones and Shatori Walker-Kimbrough during a press conference.