Late-night Atlanta shooting on Bent Creek Way leaves two injured

Atlanta police officers responded to a shooting incident late Thursday night at a residence on Bent Creek Way SW.

What we know:

Authorities arrived at the scene at 10:12 p.m., where they found a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

No word on what led to the shooting, the names of those involved, or details about the shooter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Atlanta Police Department.