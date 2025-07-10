Expand / Collapse search

Late-night Atlanta shooting on Bent Creek Way leaves two injured

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 10, 2025 11:36pm EDT
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025. article

Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025. 

ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers responded to a shooting incident late Thursday night at a residence on Bent Creek Way SW. 

What we know:

Authorities arrived at the scene at 10:12 p.m., where they found a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds.

Both individuals were reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing, according to the Atlanta Police Department. 

Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025.

Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025.  (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

No word on what led to the shooting, the names of those involved, or details about the shooter.

Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025.

Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025.  (FOX 5)

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call the Atlanta Police Department.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. 

SW AtlantaNewsCrime and Public Safety