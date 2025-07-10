Late-night Atlanta shooting on Bent Creek Way leaves two injured
ATLANTA - Atlanta police officers responded to a shooting incident late Thursday night at a residence on Bent Creek Way SW.
What we know:
Authorities arrived at the scene at 10:12 p.m., where they found a male and a female with apparent gunshot wounds.
Both individuals were reported to be alert, conscious, and breathing, according to the Atlanta Police Department.
Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025. (FOX 5)
What we don't know:
No word on what led to the shooting, the names of those involved, or details about the shooter.
Police are investigating a double shooting along Bent Creek Way SW in Atlanta on July 10, 2025. (FOX 5)
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call the Atlanta Police Department.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.