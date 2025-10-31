GBI raids uncover 500 pounds of marijuana, nine guns across metro Atlanta

article

The Brief Agents seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms during multi-agency raids across metro Atlanta. Three men, including two from Mexico, were arrested on racketeering and drug trafficking charges tied to the CJNG cartel. Investigators say more charges and arrests are expected as the probe into the trafficking network continues.



Three men are facing racketeering and drug trafficking charges after a series of raids across metro Atlanta led to the seizure of more than 500 pounds of marijuana, according to state investigators.

What we know:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Jubenal Farfan Arellano, 52, of Mexico, Omar Flores Mena, 33, of Mexico, and Jose Radilla Maldonado, 29, of Sandy Springs, were taken into custody this week following a multi-agency operation.

Authorities said Flores also faces additional charges of possession of cocaine and methamphetamine.

Agents with the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office seized more than 500 pounds of marijuana and nine firearms during coordinated search warrants in Woodstock, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta on Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, 2025. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Between Oct. 29 and Oct. 30, agents executed five search warrants in Woodstock, Sandy Springs, and Atlanta. Investigators said they recovered more than 500 pounds of marijuana packaged for distribution, along with nine firearms.

According to the GBI, the investigation uncovered that associates of the Cartel Jalisco New Generation, or CJNG, were working with metro Atlanta contacts to traffic firearms, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

All three suspects were booked into the Cherokee County Jail. Investigators said more charges are expected, and warrants are pending for additional suspects.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not said how long the suspects had been operating in Georgia, where the drugs were headed, or how the firearms were being used in connection with the trafficking ring.

Authorities also have not released details about the pending warrants or whether more arrests are expected in the coming days.

The backstory:

The operation stemmed from a lengthy investigation into a criminal drug trafficking organization. Agencies involved included the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Multi-Agency Narcotics Squad, the Atlanta Police Department Narcotics Unit, the Sandy Springs Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about drug activity is urged to contact the GBI Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office at 706-348-7410 or submit an anonymous tip at 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Dig deeper:

The Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency task force covering 30 North Georgia counties, with support from local sheriff’s offices, police departments, the Georgia National Guard Counter Drug Task Force, the Georgia State Patrol, and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.