Georgia veterans fighting for expanded access to medical cannabis

There’s a growing push for expansion of medical cannabis in Georgia and some veterans in the state are among the group hoping to see more access for servicemen and women struggling to adjust to civilian life.

"Life is worth living and life is tough…life is a daily fight," said Gary Herber.

More than a decade has passed since Herber’s time serving in the army came to an end, but the Purple Heart recipient says every day is still a battle fueled by PTSD.

Herber says he’s found some relief in managing it since becoming one of the 14,000 Georgia residents on the state’s low THC oil registry.

"For those of us that just know that fight every single day, a program like this and medicines like this can make that fight a little easier," he explained.

Georgia is home to more than 600,000 veterans according to US Census data.

More than 30 percent of them live with a disability, but not all qualify to be on the state’s low THC oil registry. Herber says he wants to change that.

"Look into these programs…it’s made a huge difference in my life."

He’s now working alongside physicians and officials with Fine Fettle, one of six dispensaries licensed in the state, to push for increased access.

"Some of the biggest things with PTSD is the nightmares, the night terrors, the social anxiety. I see a lot of that," said Dr. Tiffani Forbes.

Currently, PTSD is one of 17 disorders that qualify individuals to join the state registry.

Forbes says low THC oil is formulated to help people dealing with those issues and she hopes to see Anxiety and Depression, among other disorders, added to that list as well as expanded access to cannabis in other forms.

"Here in the state of Georgia, we haven’t included flower, smoke or capable products…it’s certainly not for everyone but it is surely the quickest onset of action when we’re talking about giving people relief," she added.