Deputies searching for 'at risk' 12-year-old Paulding County boy

Paulding County authorities are asking for your help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.

Authorities have been searching for Josean Smith since Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators say Smith was last seen around the area of Harmony Creek Lane around 2:30 p.m. and described the boy as "at risk."

Smith has a scar on his chin and was wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and red Jordans.

Officials say he is around 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of about 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

What you can do:

If you have seen Smith or know where he could be, call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.