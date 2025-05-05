Deputies searching for 'at risk' 12-year-old Paulding County boy
article
PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - Paulding County authorities are asking for your help to find a missing 12-year-old boy.
Authorities have been searching for Josean Smith since Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
Investigators say Smith was last seen around the area of Harmony Creek Lane around 2:30 p.m. and described the boy as "at risk."
Smith has a scar on his chin and was wearing a gray hoodie, black shorts, and red Jordans.
Officials say he is around 4-feet-11-inches tall with a weight of about 80 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.
What you can do:
If you have seen Smith or know where he could be, call 911 or the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.
The Source: Information for this story was taken from the Paudling County Sheriff's Office.