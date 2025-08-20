Tybee Island, coastal Georgia getting ready for Hurricane Erin impacts

article

The Brief Tybee Island crews are clearing drains and securing beachfront equipment as Hurricane Erin churns offshore. Though no direct landfall is expected, the Category 4 storm could bring rough surf and dangerous rip currents to Georgia’s coast Aug. 20–27. Officials urge beachgoers to monitor lifeguard flags and forecasts and be ready to adjust outdoor plans.



Coastal Georgia is gearing up for possible effects from Hurricane Erin — even though current forecasts show the powerful Category 4 storm remaining offshore.

What we know:

On Tybee Island, city crews have been clearing storm drains, securing beach signage, and removing trash and recycling bins from exposed areas as part of their storm preparations.

Local officials are advising visitors and residents to pay close attention to surf conditions and color-coded flags posted at lifeguard stands, which warn of rip current risks and rough waters.

What they're saying:

According to the National Hurricane Center, Erin is expected to stay out at sea, but the storm’s influence will still be felt along the Georgia coast between Aug. 20 and Aug. 27.

Meteorologists warn that dangerous surf and powerful rip currents are likely, particularly near Tybee and Jekyll Islands. While significant inland wind or flooding are not anticipated, scattered showers and breezy conditions are possible if Erin’s outer bands clip the area.

Officials remind anyone planning beach trips or outdoor activities to closely monitor updated forecasts and be prepared to adjust plans. Even without a direct hit, Hurricane Erin’s strength in the Atlantic could make conditions along Georgia’s shoreline hazardous.

