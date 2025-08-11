Tropical Storm Erin developing now in eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean

article

The Brief Tropical Storm Erin formed Monday in the eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands and could become a major hurricane north of Puerto Rico by the weekend. The storm is expected to move into the western Atlantic next week; potential U.S. impacts remain uncertain. In the Pacific, Hurricane Henriette has 80 mph winds and is located about 470 miles northwest of Honolulu, with no coastal watches or warnings in effect.



Tropical Storm Erin developed Monday morning in the eastern tropical Atlantic Ocean, just west of the Cabo Verde Islands, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC).

Advisories on Erin were issued beginning at 11 a.m. EDT.

The system is expected to strengthen over the coming days and could become a major hurricane north of Puerto Rico by the weekend. Erin is forecasted to move into the western Atlantic next week. At this time, it is still too early to know if there will be any impact to the U.S. Possible impacts should be clearer by the end of the week or weekend.

The storm formed as Hurricane Henriette continues to churn in the Pacific Ocean, far from Hawaii, according to the Associated Press. Henriette had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (129 kph) as of Monday morning and was located about 470 miles (756 kilometers) northwest of Honolulu, the NHC said. There were no coastal watches or warnings in effect for Henriette. The Pacific has had nine named storms so far during the current season.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is watching Erin closely in hopes that it will make a turn northward away from land as it strengthens.

The month of August typically marks an annual increase in storm activity in the Atlantic. That activity usually peaks in September. The next names on the list for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season are Fernand and Gabrielle.