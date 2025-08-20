Expand / Collapse search

2 charged after Walker County man dies from fentanyl overdose

Published  August 20, 2025 9:00am EDT
Kelly Rae Durham Christopher Vance Bell. Courtesy of Walker County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • Autopsy confirmed David Victor Benitez, 31, died in April from a fentanyl overdose at a home in Walker County.
    • Investigators say he bought the deadly dose from Christopher Vance Bell and Kelly Rae Durham.
    • Both suspects have been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution.

WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a deadly fentanyl overdose in Walker County, authorities say.

What we know:

Walker County deputies were called to a residence on April 11, where they found 31-year-old David Victor Benitez of LaFayette dead inside the home. An autopsy later confirmed he had died from a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Investigators determined Benitez obtained the drug from Christopher Vance Bell, 26, of Rock Spring, and Kelly Rae Durham, 27, of Rossville.

What's next:

Both suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and sale, distribution or possession of a dangerous drug. They remain in custody at the Walker County Jail.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from a press release sent by Walker County Sheriff's Office. 

