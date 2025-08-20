2 charged after Walker County man dies from fentanyl overdose
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. - A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a deadly fentanyl overdose in Walker County, authorities say.
What we know:
Walker County deputies were called to a residence on April 11, where they found 31-year-old David Victor Benitez of LaFayette dead inside the home. An autopsy later confirmed he had died from a lethal dose of fentanyl.
Investigators determined Benitez obtained the drug from Christopher Vance Bell, 26, of Rock Spring, and Kelly Rae Durham, 27, of Rossville.
What's next:
Both suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and sale, distribution or possession of a dangerous drug. They remain in custody at the Walker County Jail.