2 charged after Walker County man dies from fentanyl overdose

The Brief Autopsy confirmed David Victor Benitez, 31, died in April from a fentanyl overdose at a home in Walker County. Investigators say he bought the deadly dose from Christopher Vance Bell and Kelly Rae Durham. Both suspects have been charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and drug distribution.



A man and woman are facing charges in connection with a deadly fentanyl overdose in Walker County, authorities say.

What we know:

Walker County deputies were called to a residence on April 11, where they found 31-year-old David Victor Benitez of LaFayette dead inside the home. An autopsy later confirmed he had died from a lethal dose of fentanyl.

Investigators determined Benitez obtained the drug from Christopher Vance Bell, 26, of Rock Spring, and Kelly Rae Durham, 27, of Rossville.

What's next:

Both suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with aggravated involuntary manslaughter and sale, distribution or possession of a dangerous drug. They remain in custody at the Walker County Jail.