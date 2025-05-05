Homeless camp clearing underway in Atlanta as activists call for policy changes

Image 1 of 6 ▼ The homeless camp sweep on Pryor Street. (FOX 5)

The Brief Crews are working to clear a homeless encampment near the Interstate 75-85 corridor on Monday. The city says that the camp poses serious health and safety risks and that teams are connecting residents with resources. Activists are calling for an end to the sweeps, pointing to an operation early this year that ended with one resident dead.



The City of Atlanta and the Georgia Department of Transportation are clearing an encampment near the Interstate 75-85 corridor.

The operation is underway on Pryor Street in Atlanta's Mechanicsville neighborhood.

What we know:

SKYFOX 5 cameras were rolling as crews worked to close and clear the encampment under the interstates.

The city says that the response includes on-site teams to connect residents with resources and shelter referrals.

The Atlanta Police Department has blocked off the area while the operation is underway.

What they're saying:

Officials say the closure follows recommendations of the 2025 Task Force on Homelessness Response, which said the camp posed serious health and safety risks.

"Living in these encampments is not safe for the people living there, the surrounding communities or the public at large. They pose serious health, life and safety risks that we have a moral obligation to address. Following the newly created recommendations from our taskforce, and after weeks of outreach, our neighbors will be relocated to safe and secure housing that will put them on the road to self-sufficiency," Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said in a statement.

The city had previously placed signage near the area informing residents nearby about the operation.

The other side:

On the same day as the operation, activists gathered on Old Wheat Street to demand the city make changes to how it clears out camps.

The press conference was held in the same area where Cornelius Taylor was killed on Jan. 16 when Atlanta Public Works crews were cleaning out a homeless encampment near the King Center.

Atlanta police released an incident report from the day of Taylor's death, suggesting he died of an overdose. But attorneys for Taylor's family say his autopsy by the medical examiner showed he died from major injuries from heavy machinery.

After Taylor's death, the city temporarily paused sweeps and established the 2025 Task Force.

Activists say the task force instead "revealed itself as more of the same" and decided to continue the same sweeps as the one Taylor was killed in.

"There’s still time for the Mayor to lead with compassion," said Alison Johnson, Executive Director of the Housing Justice League. "We need permanent housing solutions — not performative policy and endless cycles of displacement."

The activists are demanding a moratorium on encampment sweeps and adopt what they are calling "a real Housing First approach."