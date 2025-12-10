GBI seizes 400 pounds of suspected marijuana in metro Atlanta raids

article

The Brief Agents seized more than 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, alprazolam and six firearms during the Dec. 4 raids. Travys Davy was arrested on racketeering, trafficking and felony firearm charges tied to the investigation. The GBI says the arrest is part of a lengthy probe into a criminal drug trafficking organization.



Hundreds of pounds of suspected marijuana and multiple firearms were seized during two raids in Atlanta and Sandy Springs last week.

What we know:

Travys Davy, 34, of Sandy Springs, was arrested following the raids facing charges of racketeering, marijuana trafficking, possession of a Schedule IV drug with intent to distribute, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Appalachian Regional Drug Enforcement Office executed the search warrants on Dec. 4. Agents reported seizing more than 400 pounds of suspected marijuana, about six ounces of suspected alprazolam, and six firearms.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ More than 400 pounds of suspected marijuana are shown after agents executed two search warrants in Atlanta and Sandy Springs on December 4, 2025. (GBI)

What they're saying:

The agency described the arrest as part of a lengthy investigation into a criminal drug trafficking organization.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what specific locations were searched in Atlanta or Sandy Springs or whether additional suspects have been identified in the broader trafficking investigation.

The GBI has not detailed what triggered the searches on Dec. 4, or how investigators linked Davy to the alleged drug operation.

Officials have also not released information about potential distribution networks, whether any of the seized firearms were used in other crimes, or what additional charges could follow as the case develops.

What's next:

Davy was booked into the Fulton County Jail and is awaiting his next court appearance.

What you can do:

ARDEO encourages anyone with information about drug activity to call 706-348-7410. Anonymous tips can be submitted at 1-800-597-TIPS, online through the GBI website, or via the See Something, Send Something mobile app.