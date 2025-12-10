College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers resigns effective immediately

article

The Brief College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers resigned immediately amid ongoing leadership turmoil at City Hall. Rogers was the city’s first Black woman chief, with more than 20 years of law enforcement and military experience. Her resignation follows multiple recent city manager firings, deepening College Park’s pattern of rapid turnover.



College Park Police Chief Connie Rogers resigned effective immediately, city officials confirmed this week.

What we know:

Rogers, who made history in 2022 as College Park’s first Black woman to lead the department, brought more than two decades of law enforcement and military experience to the job.

Before becoming chief, she served with the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, the College Park Police Department and later as deputy chief in the City of South Fulton.

Her background includes a bachelor’s degree in social work from Alabama State University, two master’s degrees in criminal justice from the University of Alabama and American Military University, and graduation from the North Central Georgia Law Enforcement Academy.

She has publicly described herself as a community policing advocate and is active in several national and state police leadership groups, including IACP, GACP and NOBLE.

Dig deeper:

Her departure comes shortly after the city council abruptly terminated the city manager, marking the latest turnover inside College Park’s leadership ranks.

In recent years, FOX 5 has reported on multiple city manager firings, including the November vote removing Lindell Miller, a $100,000 severance paid to Miller after only two months, the 2025 firing of Dr. Emmanuel Adediran amid the Chelsea Gardens controversy and a 2024 severance agreement for former manager Stanley Hawthorne.

What we don't know:

The city has not said why Rogers resigned.

FOX 5 has reached out to Rogers and the city for comment, but have yet to receive a response.