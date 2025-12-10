Police: 15-year-old charged after 17-year-old fast-food worker killed

The Brief A 15-year-old surrendered to police and is facing a murder charge in the shooting of a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee. Investigators say the teens knew each other and the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving a mutual female acquaintance. The GBI is leading the homicide investigation, with formal charges and key evidence details still pending.



A 15-year-old is facing a murder charge after turning himself in on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 17-year-old McDonald’s employee in Elberton, according to police.

What we know:

Elberton Police said the teen surrendered at about 1:50 p.m. and will be charged with murder and other related offenses after the fast-food worker was shot Tuesday night inside the McDonald’s restaurant on Elbert Street.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 10:19 p.m. Tuesday and found the 17-year-old employee lying on the floor with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers provided lifesaving care until medics arrived. The victim was taken to Elbert Memorial Hospital, where he died.

Investigators released preliminary information which shows the two teenagers knew each other and that the dispute stemmed from an issue involving a mutual female acquaintance. The shooter had already left the scene before officers arrived. Police believe an argument led the suspect to fire a gun inside the lobby, striking the employee.

What we don't know:

Because of their age, the identities of the two teens will not be released, investigators said.

Authorities have not released details on the type of weapon used or if it was recovered.

What's next:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to lead the homicide investigation, and formal charges are still pending.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact the GBI Tip Line at 1-800-597-8477 or the Elberton Police Department at 706-213-3130.