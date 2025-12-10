Expand / Collapse search

Foil dispute leads to chaos at Dollar General, suspects still wanted

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  December 10, 2025 8:49pm EST
Henry County
FOX 5 Atlanta
The Henry County Police Department released surveillance images showing the couple accused of trashing a Dollar General in Stockbridge after a dispute over the price of aluminum foil on November 26, 2025. article

The Henry County Police Department released surveillance images showing the couple accused of trashing a Dollar General in Stockbridge after a dispute over the price of aluminum foil on November 26, 2025. (Henry County Police Department)

The Brief

    • Police say a couple trashed a Stockbridge Dollar General after arguing with a clerk over aluminum foil pricing.
    • The pair threatened the employee and caused disruption in front of customers before leaving the store.
    • Investigators released suspect photos and issued a BOLO as they work to identify the couple.

STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A couple is wanted for trashing a Dollar General store in Stockbridge after police say they were seen arguing with a clerk about the price of aluminum foil.

What we know:

According to the Henry County Police Department, the pair walked into the store on Highway 155 around 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 26 and confronted the clerk over what they believed was an incorrect price. 

When the clerk told them they were mistaken, the couple became belligerent, threatened the on-duty employee and caused extensive disruption inside the business. 

Police said the incident happened in front of customers and other workers.

Investigators released photos of the suspects and issued a be-on-the-lookout alert as they work to track them down.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether they arrived or left in a vehicle. 

Investigators have not said how much damage was done inside the Dollar General. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos and photos to 770-220-7009.

The Source: The Henry County Police Department provided the details and photos for this article.

Henry CountyNewsCrime and Public Safety