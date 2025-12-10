Foil dispute leads to chaos at Dollar General, suspects still wanted
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - A couple is wanted for trashing a Dollar General store in Stockbridge after police say they were seen arguing with a clerk about the price of aluminum foil.
What we know:
According to the Henry County Police Department, the pair walked into the store on Highway 155 around 8:21 p.m. on Nov. 26 and confronted the clerk over what they believed was an incorrect price.
When the clerk told them they were mistaken, the couple became belligerent, threatened the on-duty employee and caused extensive disruption inside the business.
Police said the incident happened in front of customers and other workers.
Investigators released photos of the suspects and issued a be-on-the-lookout alert as they work to track them down.
What we don't know:
Police have not said whether they arrived or left in a vehicle.
Investigators have not said how much damage was done inside the Dollar General.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective E. Luciano at 770-288-8278, the Henry County Non-Emergency Dispatch at 770-957-9121, or text tips, videos and photos to 770-220-7009.
The Source: The Henry County Police Department provided the details and photos for this article.