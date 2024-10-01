Georgia's news Hemp Farming Act goes into effect Oct. 1

article

Georgia officials, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Commissioner Tyler Harper, and Colonel Billy Hitchens, have issued a reminder about the implementation of the Georgia Hemp Farming Act, which goes into effect on Oct. 1.

This legislation establishes new public safety restrictions on consumable hemp products in the state.

Under the law, individuals under the age of 21 are prohibited from purchasing or possessing consumable hemp products, and it is illegal to sell these products to minors.

Additionally, hemp retailers, wholesalers, and manufacturers are now required to obtain licenses to operate in Georgia. The law is designed to protect consumers, especially minors, as the hemp industry grows.

Gov. Kemp praised the law, stating it ensures the safety of Georgia’s residents, particularly children, by regulating potentially dangerous hemp products.

Commissioner Harper added that the law will be strictly enforced by the Georgia Department of Agriculture and law enforcement agencies.

The act is part of a broader effort to provide oversight in an industry that previously lacked stringent regulations.