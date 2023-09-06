Homicide under investigation of troubled Camelot Condos in South Fulton

Police are investigating a homicide at the troubled Camelot Condominiums in the 1500 block of Camelot Drive in South Fulton.

The homicide reportedly happened early Wednesday morning.

Camelot Condominiums is considered one of the most crime-ridden complexes in the city of Atlanta.

In July, a woman shot and killed a man in self-defense.

A teenager was killed earlier this year while taking out the trash.

And in January, a man was shot inside his vehicle at the complex.

Camelot Condominiums has also been cited numerous times for fire code violations.

The City of South Fulton said that since the units are either owned or rented by landlords, the property is private and city is unable to intervene with issues beyond code and fire safety. However, they have increased police patrols in the area.

MAP OF THE AREA