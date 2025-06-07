Georgia weather: Severe thunderstorm warnings, watches

Several areas around Georgia are currently under severe thunderstorm warnings and watches as the South prepares to be slammed by severe weather.

What we know:

The following areas are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 5:30 p.m.: Bartow, Chattooga, Carroll, Cobb, Douglas, Floyd, Gilmer, Gordon, Haralson, Murray, Paulding, Polk, Walker and Whitfield counties.

Until 5:15 p.m.: Catoosa, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.

Until 5 p.m.: Dade and Walker counties.

The following areas are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 9 p.m.:

Baldwin, GA; Banks, GA; Barrow, GA; Bartow, GA; Butts, GA; Carroll, GA; Catoosa, GA; Chattooga, GA; Cherokee, GA; Clarke, GA; Clayton, GA; Cobb, GA; Coweta, GA; Dade, GA; Dawson, GA; DeKalb, GA; Douglas, GA; Fannin, GA; Fayette, GA; Floyd, GA; Forsyth, GA; Fulton, GA; Gilmer, GA; Gordon, GA; Greene, GA; Gwinnett, GA; Hall, GA; Hancock, GA; Haralson, GA; Heard, GA; Henry, GA; Jackson, GA; Jasper, GA; Jones, GA; Lamar, GA; Lumpkin, GA; Madison, GA; Meriwether, GA; Monroe, GA; Morgan, GA; Murray, GA; Newton, GA; Oconee, GA; Oglethorpe, GA; Paulding, GA; Pickens, GA; Pike, GA; Polk, GA; Putnam, GA; Rockdale, GA; Spalding, GA; Taliaferro, GA; Towns, GA; Troup, GA; Union, GA; Upson, GA; Walker, GA; Walton, GA; Warren, GA; White, GA; Whitfield, GA; Wilkes, GA; Bibb, GA; Chattahoochee, GA; Crawford, GA; Harris, GA; Marion, GA; Muscogee, GA; Talbot, GA; Taylor, GA.

Rain comes down over Truist Park on June 7, 2025.

When will it start raining?

The FOX 5 Storm Team is anticipating inclement weather to begin in some areas as early as 4 p.m. We could experience damaging winds until 11 p.m.

Watch vs. Warning | What's the difference?

A watch means that conditions are favorable for a hazardous event to occur, while a warning means the event is occurring or imminent and requires immediate action.