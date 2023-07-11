Woman in custody after man dies in College Park shooting

A man in his 40s was shot and killed at the Camelot Condos in College Park, according to the South Fulton Police Department.

Officers reported to the scene on Old National Highway Tuesday afternoon.

So far, police revealed that a woman was detained. They have not released the victim's identity or given any word on a motive.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.