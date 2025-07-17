Controlled blasting at I-285/I-20 west interchange to cause delays, pacing

The Brief Controlled blasting operations at the I-285/I-20 west interchange will cause brief traffic delays, with traffic pacing occurring Monday through Thursday until summer 2025. Traffic pacing will affect I-285 southbound, particularly the ramp to I-20 eastbound, and may last up to 20 minutes, managed by law enforcement. Drivers should anticipate delays, use navigation apps for alternate routes, and nearby residents may experience loud construction noise during blasting.



Motorists traveling through the Interstate 285 and Interstate 20 west interchange should prepare for brief delays as construction crews begin controlled blasting operations, the Georgia Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

What we know:

Starting Monday, July 21, traffic pacing will take place along I-285 southbound between 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m. to accommodate the blasting of rock within the interchange. The work will specifically affect the ramp connecting I-285 southbound to I-20 eastbound.

Traffic pacing, which slows or temporarily halts vehicles for safety, may occur Monday through Thursday each week through the end of summer 2025.

According to the Georgia DOT, pacing may begin on I-285 southbound at Bolton Road and last for up to 20 minutes. Law enforcement officers will be on site to manage traffic during the operations.

What you can do:

Drivers are encouraged to plan for brief delays and use navigation apps to find alternate routes. Nearby residents may hear short periods of loud construction noise during the blasting.

The work is part of ongoing efforts to prepare the interchange for future construction as part of a major infrastructure improvement project.

For more information on the I-285/I-20 West Interchange project, visit https://transform285-20-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.