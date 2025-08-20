Stone Mountain mayoral drama: City council votes to remove mayor

The Brief Stone Mountain city council has voted to start the process of removing Mayor Beverly Jones following allegations she improperly took control of city bank accounts. Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Smith said four out of the six councilmembers approved the removal process during a meeting on Monday. Jones, who has defended her actions in past interviews, is up for re-election this year but has not yet qualified to run again.



Stone Mountain city council members have taken the first step toward removing Mayor Beverly Jones from office.

What we know:

Mayor Pro Tem Ryan Smith told FOX 5 that the Stone Mountain City Council voted 4-2 to start the proceedings to remove Jones.

The action comes in the wake of a recent investigative report alleging Jones violated her oath of office by assuming control of city bank accounts.

An investigation found that while she may have violated her oath of office, she did not misuse any of the city's funds.

The other side:

Jones previously defended her actions in a June interview, saying she acted within her authority.

What's next:

Smith said that the removal process will take months and the change may not be put in place until late January.

Jones, who is up for re-election this year, had not yet filed paperwork to qualify for a second term as of the most recent reporting.