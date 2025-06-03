Stone Mountain mayor defends actions in press conference

The Brief Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones says she acted to protect city finances when she became the sole signatory on the city’s bank account. Jones claims she removed former employees from the account due to security concerns but denies responsibility for removing two current employees. The Stone Mountain City Council has launched a formal investigation, and Jones declined to answer specific questions citing possible litigation.



Stone Mountain Mayor Beverly Jones is defending her actions following a city council investigation into her handling of municipal finances.

What we know:

During a news conference Tuesday, Jones insisted she acted in the best interest of the city when she became the sole signatory on the city's bank account. She said she was asked to visit Truist Bank in March to address concerns about former city employees who still had access to the city’s bank cards. According to Jones, she was also informed about a potential cyber issue affecting the account.

The mayor stated her goal was to remove four former employees from the city’s account. She acknowledged that two current employees were also removed but said that was not her decision. Jones said she consulted with the city attorney before taking any action.

What they're saying:

"My purpose and my sole purpose going there was to take them off the signature card. No one else. Nothing else. It came up later that two employees were taken off — that wasn’t my intent," Jones said during the news conference.

Those two current employees have since been reinstated.

When asked to name the Truist Bank official who allegedly requested her intervention, Jones declined to answer, citing potential litigation.

What's next:

The Stone Mountain City Council announced in May that it wanted to launch a formal investigation into the matter. The mayor reiterated that her actions were meant to protect the city's finances and its residents.

