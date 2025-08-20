Expand / Collapse search

Dekalb commissioner seeks LGBTQ+ police liaison and hate-crime training

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  August 20, 2025 7:27am EDT
The Brief

    • Commissioner Ted Terry has introduced a resolution in DeKalb County to establish an LGBTQ+ liaison within the police department.
    • The proposal also includes mandatory hate crime identification training for officers to improve response and reporting.
    • Terry says the effort was motivated by a 2023 DeKalb County Equality report urging better relationships between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County commissioner has introduced a resolution aimed at strengthening ties between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community.

What we know:

The proposal, brought forward by Commissioner Ted Terry, calls for the creation of a designated LGBTQ+ liaison within the DeKalb County Police Department. It also recommends mandatory hate crime identification training for officers.

Terry told local outlet Rough Draft that the measure was inspired by a 2023 DeKalb County report from the advocacy organization Georgia Equality, which urged DeKalb leaders to take steps to improve the police department’s relationship with LGBTQ+ residents.

What's next:

If approved by the full board, the resolution would direct county officials to begin implementing both initiatives.

The Source

  • Information for above story came from an article published by Rough Draft (linked above). 

