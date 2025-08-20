Dekalb commissioner seeks LGBTQ+ police liaison and hate-crime training
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County commissioner has introduced a resolution aimed at strengthening ties between law enforcement and the LGBTQ+ community.
What we know:
The proposal, brought forward by Commissioner Ted Terry, calls for the creation of a designated LGBTQ+ liaison within the DeKalb County Police Department. It also recommends mandatory hate crime identification training for officers.
Terry told local outlet Rough Draft that the measure was inspired by a 2023 DeKalb County report from the advocacy organization Georgia Equality, which urged DeKalb leaders to take steps to improve the police department’s relationship with LGBTQ+ residents.
What's next:
If approved by the full board, the resolution would direct county officials to begin implementing both initiatives.