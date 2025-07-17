Operation Phantom Whisper nets a dozen men in child exploitation sting

The Brief Operation Phantom Whisper led to the arrest of 12 men in Cherokee County for attempting illegal sexual activity with minors, with investigators posing as underage girls online. The operation involved multiple agencies, including the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations-Atlanta, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, emphasizing the priority of child safety. Charges against the suspects included trafficking for sexual servitude, using computers to entice children, and possession of explicit material involving minors, with most suspects held without bond.



A multi-agency child exploitation investigation led to the arrest of 12 men during a three-day sting operation in Cherokee County, authorities announced Thursday.

What is Operation Phantom Whisper?

What we know:

Dubbed "Operation Phantom Whisper," the effort targeted adults attempting to engage in illegal sexual activity with children. Investigators posed online as underage girls, arranged meetups, and arrested suspects upon arrival.

Of the 12 suspects, 11 traveled to Cherokee County with the alleged intent to have sex with someone they believed was a 14-year-old girl. One man was arrested at his home on child pornography charges.

The Cherokee Sheriff’s Office partnered with Homeland Security Investigations-Atlanta, Gwinnett County Police, Cobb County Sheriff’s Office, Grovetown Police Department, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to carry out the operation.

Cherokee County sheriff on operation

What they're saying:

"The safety and well-being of our children has always been and will always be a top priority," said Cherokee County Sheriff Frank Reynolds. "The arrests of these individuals sends a strong message that we will not tolerate those who prey on our most vulnerable population."

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Sudhakar Gogireddy (Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

Underage sex sting in Cherokee County

Dig deeper:

The following individuals were arrested and charged:

Sudhakar Gogireddy , 34, of Alpharetta – Trafficking a person for sexual servitude, using a computer to entice a child for an illegal act, and felony criminal attempt. ICE hold. No bond.

Niyell McKindley , 25, of Chadbourn, NC – Same charges. No bond.

Jonathan Wayne Brian Brackett , 33, of Rome – Same charges. No bond.

Daylon Emil Figueroa , 29, of Cartersville – Same charges. No bond.

Jonathan Torres Nunez , 25, of Canton – Two counts of felony criminal attempt, obscene internet contact with a child, and using a computer to entice a child. Booked July 12 and released July 14 on $30,000 bond.

Nicholas Ryan Robinson , 40, of Blairsville – Three counts of felony criminal attempt, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and using a computer to entice a child. No bond.

Steven A. Davis , 36, of Acworth – Same charges as Robinson. No bond.

Kenneth Soto-Jaimes , 22, of Rossville – Two counts of felony criminal attempt, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, obscene internet contact with a child, using a computer to entice a child, and possession of a weapon during a crime. No bond.

Jose Fernando Salgado , 40, of Griffin – Three counts of felony criminal attempt, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and using a computer to entice a child. No bond.

Michael Vang , 31, of Duluth – Two counts of felony criminal attempt, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, using a computer to entice a child, and criminal attempts at child molestation and aggravated child molestation. No bond.

Timothy Morice Drawdy , 49, of Canton – Three counts of felony criminal attempt, trafficking a person for sexual servitude, and using a computer to entice a child. No bond.

Hunter William Bowman-Daniel, 22, of Canton – Seven counts of sexual exploitation of children, possession and creation of explicit material involving minors. He was arrested at his home on July 12 and released on July 15 after posting a $24,500 bond.