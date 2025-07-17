Gunfire erupts in Midtown Atlanta: Man shot on Peachtree Street

The Brief A man was shot in the arm during a burst of gunfire in Midtown Atlanta and was hospitalized; he was alert and conscious when transported. The shooting led to a significant police response, shutting down several blocks of Peachtree Street, with investigators searching for evidence late into the night. Witnesses reported hearing 45 gunshots and seeing a black car fleeing the scene; no arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man was hospitalized on Thursday night after being shot in the arm during a burst of gunfire in the heart of Midtown Atlanta, police said.

What we know:

Officers responded just after 9 p.m. to reports of a shooting near 1355 Peachtree Street NE, where they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his upper left arm. According to the Atlanta Police Department, the victim was alert, conscious, and breathing when emergency crews transported him to a nearby hospital.

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Peachtree Street NW in Midtown Atlanta on July 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

The shooting prompted a heavy police response that shut down several blocks of Peachtree Street between 16th and 17th streets. Investigators with the department’s aggravated assault unit remained on scene late into the night, searching for shell casings and other evidence. A second location near the Savannah College of Art and Design (SCAD) on West Peachtree Street was also being examined as part of the investigation.

A police helicopter was seen circling overhead during the investigation.

What they're saying:

A witness told FOX 5 Atlanta they were on a rooftop nearby when the shooting happened.

"I was at the rooftop of Nome, and we heard 45 gunshots," the witness said. "We looked through the window and saw a black car running off. I saw two or three guys getting in the car, running off this side of the road, and then we saw this vehicle slowly stopping... and then the police came in, but they came from different directions."

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Peachtree Street NW in Midtown Atlanta on July 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

What we don't know:

As of late Thursday, no arrests had been announced, and police had not publicly identified any suspects.

Atlanta Police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Peachtree Street NW in Midtown Atlanta on July 17, 2025. (FOX 5)

What you can do:

If you have any information about this incident, call the Atlanta Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta.