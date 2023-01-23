17 year-old in ICU after being shot taking out trash at South Fulton condo complex

South Fulton police say they are following several leads in the investigation of a shooting at an apartment complex off Old National Highway that left a 17 year-old in the ICU.

According to investigators, the shooting happened at the Camelot Condominium Complex on Old National last Wednesday. Loved ones say the teen was just there to take the trash out. Now he’s at Grady Memorial Hospital fighting for his life.

"We’re just asking for everybody’s prayers," the victim’s cousin Laquettia Blanchard said Monday.

Prayers that the teen will make a full recovery after being shot in the back of the head near the garbage bins at Camelot on January 18.

"Today is his sixth day at Grady. He’s in intensive care. He’s hooked up on a ventilator on life support," his mother Apollonia Blanchard told FOX 5.

Blanchard says her son MiQuavious was trying to leave around midnight when a group of men approached him and a friend—ultimately firing shots into the van he was driving.

"Just for somebody to get gunned down for taking out trash…it’s heartless," Blanchard’s cousin said.

MiQuavious Blanchard (Photo: Family).

The mother of six told FOX 5 she lives nearby the complex and for years has used the trash bins there without any problems. She says their entire family is in disbelief something like this could happen to her oldest son.

"He go to work and home…that’s it. My son don’t harm nobody," she stated.

Medics rushed the 17 year-old to Grady for treatment. Blanchard says her son’s condition is slowly improving after medical staff reported that his brain activity had briefly stopped a few days ago.

"My son is slowly progressing. He did try to cross his legs the other day…he’s a fighter," she told Fox 5.

While loved ones of MiQuavious have started a GoFundMe to help cover his medical expenses, Blanchard says they are seeking the community’s help and asking anyone with information about the shooting to come forward.

South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows told FOX 5 detectives are following some very good leads and have served a number of search warrants.

South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau says he will address ongoing violence in the community at Tuesday’s city council meeting and is trying to put together a forum later this week to open up that discussion.