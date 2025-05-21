Vandalism rampage in Smyrna, Cobb County ends in arrest

The Brief Numerous businesses in Smyrna and Cobb County were damaged Tuesday morning when police say a man threw rocks through the windows and doors. Police say nothing was stolen. The cost of repairs for business owners is adding up.



Police say a man went on a rampage, with rocks in hand, and did some serious damage.

What we know:

Thirty-four-year-old Bryant Philpot is now in jail facing numerous charges of criminal damage to property. While Smyrna closed in on Philpot, Cobb County Police were dealing with similar calls. A window smashed out at Tonchu Martial Arts studio. More windows shattered at the Fine Fettle Dispensary.

"He fit the description of the guy they saw on the surveillance video," said Smyrna Police Major Louis Defense. "They were able to connect with our officers and we were able to take the appropriate charges."

Bryant Philpot (Cobb County Sheriff's Office)

What they're saying:

"It was pretty much this whole road had businesses that were getting smashed up," said Michael Harner with Yongsa Martial Arts.

Harner's surveillance video shows a rock being thrown through the window, and shattered glass covering the floor. In addition to the hundreds of dollars it cost to replace the window, it took hours of work to make sure it was all cleaned up so the students wouldn't cut their feet.

"Vacuumed multiple times, we sent out an email, letting them know that if they wanted to wear shoes in class just to make sure," said Harner.

Harner's business wasn't the only one hit. Smyrna Police say restaurants, a beauty store, even the Smyrna Presbyterian Church were damaged. As officers looked through surveillance video at businesses, they learned the same guy was still being destructive just down the road.

The manager was inside Newk's Eatery and heard the rocks being thrown at the building. He confronted the man doing it.

Business owners say while nothing was taken in any of the cases, the cost of replacing large storefront windows is expensive and very inconvenient.

"Yes, it's frustrating, but I'm glad that it wasn't worse for us," said Harner.