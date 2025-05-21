Chelsea Gardens residents protest water shutoffs and alleged eviction tactics

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Protesters gather along Godby Road in front of the Chelsea Gardens apartment complex in College Park on May 21, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief Residents of Chelsea Gardens protested against water shutoffs and alleged efforts by the city and property owner to force them out, citing issues like rodents and safety hazards. The protest follows months of tension, including abrupt lease cancellations and a city condemnation, with water shutoffs being longer and less predictable than announced. Organizers demand action from the City Council, criticizing its neglect, while the city claims to assist tenants in relocating, amid broader issues of affordable housing and tenant rights in metro Atlanta.



Dozens of residents of the Chelsea Gardens apartment complex in College Park protested Tuesday evening over water shutoffs and what they say is a coordinated attempt by the city and property owner to force them out of their homes.

What we know:

Demonstrators gathered along Godby Road to demand an end to what they described as "criminal negligence" from both city officials and the building’s management. They say the ongoing issues — including rodents, safety hazards, and now irregular access to water — are part of a larger effort to push tenants out before the city-imposed deadline at the end of June.

The protest comes after months of escalating tensions. In March, the complex’s new owner abruptly notified tenants that their leases had been canceled, giving them 60 days to leave. In April, the city condemned the property and initially gave residents just a few days to vacate. After public backlash, the deadline was extended through June.

Tenants say those efforts have done little to ease the pressure. On May 14, residents received notice that water would be shut off daily from May 19 through May 23 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. But protesters claim the shutoffs have been longer and less predictable than scheduled.

What they're saying:

"The water is cut off currently and will be cut off for extended periods through Thursday," said Elias Nail-DuPree, an organizer with the Party for Socialism and Liberation. "Tenants have not been able to predict when they’re going to have water."

Nail-DuPree said private security guards even blocked organizers from delivering bottled water to residents, forcing them to distribute it from an abandoned lot nearby.

"Tenants have been living in slum-like conditions while continuing to pay rent and are now being faced with being torn from their homes in 10 days," Nail-DuPree said. "The only reason that we got that initial 30-day extension to the evictions was because tenants organized."

"We call upon the City Council to end its empty promise campaign and willful silence and neglect of its own constituents," said Bezaleel Jupiter, one of the protest organizers.

The other side:

A city spokesperson said College Park is assisting displaced tenants in relocating to apartment complexes in DeKalb County.

Despite the city's efforts, residents and organizers say more needs to be done to restore basic living conditions and stop the evictions.

The Chelsea Gardens protest highlights ongoing struggles in metro Atlanta over affordable housing, tenant rights, and accountability for property owners.

