College Park residents given days to pack up and get out their apartments

Dozens of residents at Chelsea Gardens Apartments in College Park say they're being forced to move out—some with just three days' notice.

"It’s just a hot mess," said Keneidra Johnson, a Chelsea Gardens resident. "You told me 60 days. Now you're telling me three? It doesn't make any sense."

The city has cited the property for unsanitary and dangerous conditions, but a spokesperson said city inspectors had not condemned the complex.

The owner terminated each of the residents' leases.

What we know:

Residents initially received a letter stating they had 60 days to vacate.

"This difficult decision has been made due to the necessity of undertaking major repairs and renovations throughout the property, requiring a temporary closure of Chelsea Gardens Apartments," the letter read.

It said leases would be terminated on May 11, 2025.

However, some later received another notice on Wednesday that since they had a balance, they had just three days.

"They gave me a letter this morning saying I had three days to vacate and allow them $2,000 in rent," said Christopher Walker, another resident.

Some questioned why they'd have to pay April's rent when they were being forced to move.

The backstory:

Chelsea Gardens residents said the complex is deteriorating, plagued by rats and other issues.

A city spokesperson said in October inspectors found, "conditions which render the property to be unhealthy, unsanitary, unsightly and unaesthetic to the citizens of the neighborhood and the community at large."

One resident said many of the units are infested with rats and cockroaches.

On Thursday, residents said water service had been shut off.

When FOX 5 tried to visit the leasing office, the door was locked.

When tried by phone, a recording said the property's number was no longer connected.

A New York-based attorney listed on records for the property could not be reached for comment either.

Dig deeper:

The Atlanta Volunteer Lawyers Foundation is a nonprofit that takes on cases similar to this throughout Fulton County often.

Michael Lucas, its executive director, said landlords do not have the power to abruptly force anyone out without a formal eviction.

"The landlord still has to take the tenant to court, and they do not have to leave until the landlord has gone all the way through that process," Lucas said. "They should absolutely find out more about their rights before they just kind of voluntarily walk out."

Tactics like shutting off the water, changing locks, and removing doors, could prove to be illegal, he added.

"There’s no scenario where the landlord can just use what’s called self-help under the law and put somebody out," Lucas added.

Local perspective:

Atlanta has a housing affordability crisis. People who used to live at the problem-plagued Forest Cove apartments say even though the complex is gone, their problems are not.

Those who used to live in the asbestos-infested complex say they’ve been relocated to the outskirts say their new apartments aren’t any better.

Lucas said landlords across metro Atlanta use predatory practices and allow properties that house low-income residents to fall into disrepair.

He said tenants in Fulton County who need legal assistance can go to their website: https://avlf.org/get-help-2/ or contact them at 404-521-0790.