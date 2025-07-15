MLB All-Star Game 2025: Everything fans need to know

The Brief After a week of excitement, Major League Baseball's best are about to face off in the 95th All-Star Game. Fans heading to Truist Park for All‑Star Night should arrive early, pack light, and tune in to FOX at 8 p.m. ET for full coverage of the event. Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Sale will represent the Braves on the National League team.



Major League Baseball's best players are all in Atlanta ready to face off in the 95th MLB All-Star Game.

The American League will be led by Yankees manager Aaron Boone; the National League by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts. The AL’s lineup features MVP favorite Aaron Judge, while Shohei Ohtani headlines the NL.

Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Sale will represent the Braves on the National League team with Ozuna picked as one of the starters.

A view of the All-Star Game logo in the outfield during the 2025 T-Mobile Home Run Derby at Truist Park on Monday, July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Fans heading to Truist Park for All‑Star Night should arrive early, pack light and tune in to FOX at 8 p.m. ET for what promises to be an entertaining showcase of baseball's top talent.

The backstory:

Atlanta had been awarded the 2021 All-Star Game in May 2019, but MLB moved it in April 2021, just three months before the game was played.

Critics complained in 2021 that the voting rights changes in Georgia were too restrictive. Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft from Atlanta after discussions with individual players and the Players Alliance, an organization of Black players formed after the death of George Floyd in 2020.

While there was no change to that law, the league decided to bring the game back to Atlanta in 2025.

This will be the third time Atlanta has hosted the All-Star Game but the first at Truist Park.

How to watch the 2025 MLB All-Star Game

What we know:

Television: FOX will carry the national broadcast, along with Spanish coverage on FOX Deportes. There will be a Red‑Carpet Show at 2 p.m. Tuesday on MLB Network, ahead of game.

Radio: ESPN will air the game live, with Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian and Marc Kestecher on the call.

Streaming: Viewers can also stream via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com; streaming platforms like fuboTV offer access to FOX through live-TV packages.

MLB All-Star Game pre-game entertainment

The 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park will kick off with a high-energy celebration of Atlanta’s deep musical roots, headlined by some of the city's most iconic performers.

Hip-hop legends Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris, country superstars Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown, and rising Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith will all take part in a star-studded pregame ceremony ahead of the July 15 Midsummer Classic.

While the big event happens Tuesday night, there will be fun all day at The Battery. CC Cabathia and David Ortiz will be appearing at T-Mobile's Club Magenta at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. respectively, and there will be giveaways and games going on leading up to the first pitch.

Road Closures

What you can do:

Several roads around Truist Park have been closed since the events began and will continue to be shut down through the conclusion of the game on July 15. Drivers are advised to plan ahead.

Parking & Transportation

Don't get caught unprepared with parking. FOX 5 has received reports of many cars being towed from the Cumberland Mall and other locations within walking distance of the All-Star Village.

Public parking is available in select lots around Truist Park. Entrances and parking lots will open at various times.

Click here for full parking & transportation details

Officials strongly recommend you pay for parking in advance to avoid delays.

Rideshare

There will be designated pickup and drop-off zones for rideshare services at the north and south ends of The Battery Atlanta.

Public Transit

Atlanta's MARTA doesn't directly serve Truist Park. For the All-Star Game, enhanced shuttle services are expected from the Arts Center and Dunwoody MARTA stations.

Bag Policy and Stadium Rules

Truist Park enforces a strict bag policy for all events, including the All-Star Game. Approved bags include clear plastic, vinyl or PVC bags smaller than 12 inches; small clutch bags or purses; diaper bags when accompanied by an infant; and medical bags. All bags are subject to inspection.

Prohibited items include large bags, hard-sided coolers, glass containers, weapons, drones, noisemakers, laser pointers, selfie sticks, and professional cameras with detachable lenses.