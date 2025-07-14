Slugger Oneil Cruz steals Acuña's Truist Park home run record at Derby

article

The Brief Oneil Cruz of the Pittsburgh Pirates hit a record-breaking 513-foot home run during the MLB Home Run Derby 2025, surpassing Ronald Acuña Jr.'s previous Truist Park record and reportedly breaking a window. Despite being eliminated in the semifinals, Cruz's massive home run became the defining moment of the night, drawing significant attention and briefly halting the competition. Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners won the Home Run Derby, becoming the first catcher and switch-hitter to claim the title, after narrowly advancing from the first round and defeating Cruz in the semifinals.



Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Oneil Cruz delivered the most jaw-dropping swing of Monday night’s Home Run Derby, launching a 513-foot missile that shattered Ronald Acuña Jr.’s Truist Park distance record — and reportedly broke a window in the process.

Cruz’s blast rocketed over the right-center field seats at 118 mph, easily surpassing Acuña’s 495-foot homer from 2020 to become the longest home run ever recorded at the Braves’ home stadium. The moment drew gasps from the Atlanta crowd and briefly halted the competition.

Cruz was a bit in disbelief over the long ball, possibly more than the announcers.

Though Cruz was eliminated in the semifinals by eventual winner Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, his record-breaking shot became the defining moment of the night.

Seattle’s Raleigh becomes first catcher, switch-hitter to win Home Run Derby

Raleigh, who came into the Derby leading the majors with 38 home runs, narrowly advanced from the first round on a tiebreaker over Oakland’s Brent Rooker. He went on to defeat Cruz 19-13 in the semifinal, then topped Tampa Bay’s Junior Caminero 18-15 in the final to win his first Derby title.

"Just one little tweak in the system and I’m not even in the next round, so that’s crazy," Raleigh said, referring to his narrow advancement over Rooker by a margin of just 0.08 feet.

But even with the trophy in hand, Raleigh couldn’t top the thunderous spectacle Cruz delivered. His 513-foot shot now ranks as one of the longest in Home Run Derby history — behind only Juan Soto’s 520-foot blast in Denver in 2021 — and gave fans a glimpse of his raw, generational power.

Cruz may not have won the Derby, but he left Atlanta with a piece of Truist Park history — and perhaps a repair bill.