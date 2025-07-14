Braves select 21 in 2025 MLB Draft, focus heavily on pitching and college talent

article

The Brief The Braves focused heavily on pitching and NCAA Division I talent, selecting 13 pitchers and 15 players from Division I programs out of 21 total picks. Atlanta's draft strategy included a mix of college and high school players, with notable selections like shortstop Tate Southisene in the first round and left-hander Briggs McKenzie in the fourth round. The draft class showcases a balanced approach, combining projection and polish, with standout collegiate pitchers like Landon Beidelschies and Kade Woods.



The Atlanta Braves wrapped up the 2025 MLB First-Year Player Draft with 21 total selections, emphasizing collegiate pitching while mixing in promising high school and junior college talent.

Atlanta selected 13 pitchers overall — 11 right-handers and two left-handers — along with four outfielders and four infielders. Fifteen of the 21 draftees played at NCAA Division I programs, while the remaining six came from high school, junior college, Division II, or international universities.

Tate Southisene (Round 1, No. 22) — A slick-fielding shortstop from Basic Academy of International Studies (Nevada), the 5-foot-11, 180-pound righty offers polished glove work and a disciplined bat.

Alex Lodise (Round 2, No. 60) — A 6-1, 190-pound junior from Florida State, Lodise is known for contact hitting and quick hands up the middle.

Cody Miller (Round 3, No. 96) — A 5-11, 189-pound shortstop from East Tennessee State, Miller shows emerging offensive tools and versatility.

Briggs McKenzie (Round 4, No. 127) — A left-hander from Corinth Holders High School in North Carolina, McKenzie has a smooth delivery and feel for breaking pitches.

Dixon Williams (Comp Round 4, No. 136) — The 6-2, 210-pound second baseman from East Carolina combines strength at the plate with solid infield range.

Conor Essenburg (Round 5, No. 157) — A 6-2, 200-pound outfielder from Lincoln-Way West High School in Illinois, Essenburg brings athleticism and gap power.

Landon Beidelschies (Round 6, No. 187) — A junior left-hander from Arkansas, Beidelschies stands 6-3, 230 and features a mid-90s fastball and breaking ball combo.

Zach Royse (Round 7, No. 217) — A 6-2, 208-pound right-hander from UTSA, Royse offers velocity and a sharp slider from the bullpen.

Carter Lovasz (Round 8, No. 247) — A senior right-hander from William & Mary, Lovasz relies on command and consistency with a polished delivery.

Logan Braunschweig (Round 9, No. 277) — A 6-1, 195-pound outfielder from UAB, Braunschweig brings a contact-first approach and steady glove.

Kade Woods (Round 10, No. 307) — A 6-3, 217-pound senior right-hander from LSU, Woods throws in the mid-90s with a three-pitch mix.

Colin Daniel (Round 11, No. 337) — A junior right-hander from UAB, Daniel commands a mid-90s fastball and sharp breaking stuff.

Jay Woolfolk (Round 12, No. 367) — A senior right-hander from Virginia, Woolfolk is known for command and poise with a reliable arsenal.

Logan Forsythe (Round 13, No. 397) — A junior from Louisiana Tech, Forsythe offers a mix of athleticism and strikeout upside on the mound.

Mathieu Curtis (Round 14, No. 427) — A 6-5, 225-pound right-hander from Virginia Tech, Curtis features a heavy fastball and developing off-speed pitches.

Dallas Macias (Round 15, No. 457) — A 6-0, 203-pound outfielder from Oregon State, Macias shows left-handed gap power and reliable defense.

Nico Wagner (Round 16, No. 487) — A 6-5, 225-pound righty from West Valley College in California, Wagner flashes raw power and projection.

Brody Fowler (Round 17, No. 517) — A towering 6-7, 240-pound right-hander from North Greenville University, Fowler delivers a downhill fastball with strikeout potential.

Aiven Cabral (Round 18, No. 547) — A 5-11, 195-pound right-hander from Northeastern, Cabral is a competitor with strong mechanics and mound presence.

Ryan Heppner (Round 19, No. 577) — A junior right-hander from the University of British Columbia, Heppner combines pitchability with international experience.

Hayden Friese (Round 20, No. 607) — A 6-1, 220-pound outfielder from Western Carolina, Friese brings a mature, left-handed bat and power potential.

The Braves’ 2025 class highlights a commitment to experienced arms and versatile bats, with an eye on both immediate development and long-term upside across the organization.