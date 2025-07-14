MLB Home Run Derby 2025: Young fans steal the show at Truist Park

The Brief Seattle's Cal Raleigh won the Home Run Derby, becoming the first switch-hitter and catcher to claim the title, with a thrilling finish against Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero. Young fans at Truist Park shared their enthusiasm and opinions on baseball, with spirited support for players like Matt Olson and Kyle Schwarber, and enjoyed participating in fan experience zones. The MLB All-Star Game is set to take place at Truist Park, with pregame coverage starting at 7 p.m. ET on FOX, featuring top players like Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.



The crack of the bat and roar of the crowd weren’t the only sounds filling Truist Park during Monday night’s Home Run Derby—some of the event’s youngest attendees had plenty to say about baseball, birthdays, and big-league dreams.

Families traveled from across the country to witness some of baseball’s biggest names square off in a power-packed showdown, but it was Atlanta’s own smallest sluggers who proved to be the night’s most spirited commentators.

SEE ALSO: Former Braves Freeman, Fried return to Atlanta for MLB All-Star game

Home Run Derby fans

What they're saying:

"All I got to say is, go Braves," declared 8-year-old Crosby Howe, standing tall with a popsicle in hand. "Today is my birthday. I'm turning eight. And I'm going to the Home Run Derby."

Crosby, a die-hard Braves fan, had high hopes for Atlanta’s home run leader.

"I'm rooting for Matt Olson because I really like the Braves, and he's the one who's leading the Braves in home runs," he said.

As the sun set over Truist Park, the birthday boy was already thinking ahead to October baseball.

"Do you think we're going to win the World Series this year?" asked FOX 5’s Alexa Liacko.

"Not right now," Crosby answered honestly. "But maybe next year. Because we're not, like, in good shape right now. Like, we're losing a lot of games."

Crosby wasn’t the only young fan with strong opinions. Twelve-year-old Grant Harpe put his faith in Phillies star Kyle Schwarber.

"I got Kyle Schwarber winning it… why? He’s just a beast at the plate," he said.

Cannon Johnson, 11, had split loyalties: "I really like Matt Olson, but I also really like Jazz Chisholm. He’s Atlanta Braves and he’s just really a contact hitter."

Other kids weren’t just watching—they were taking swings of their own in the fan experience zones.

"Yeah, I’m trying to, I’m just trying to get something up," sighed 6-year-old Tyson Johnson as he practiced his swing.

His brother, 8-year-old Cash Johnson, had a more confident report: "Have you scored some runs today?" Liacko asked. "Yes ma’am," he said with a grin. "How many?" "Ten!"

The energy extended beyond the field and batting cages.

"Baseball is part of the American tradition," said fan Folo Johnson. "Good, bad or indifferent, we love our country and this is what it's all about—bringing us all here together so we can enjoy ourselves, forget about our differences, and enjoy this moment."

As for Crosby?

"It’s very cool. I just want to stay here and, like, live here. I could live here," he said. "Seriously, man."

Seattle's Cal Raleigh Wins Home Run Derby in Thrilling Finish

What we know:

Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners captured his first All-Star Home Run Derby title Monday night, outlasting Tampa Bay's Junior Caminero 18-15 in the final round at Truist Park.

Raleigh, who led MLB with 38 homers at the break, became the first switch-hitter and catcher to win the Derby. He narrowly advanced past Oakland’s Brent Rooker in the first round on a tiebreaker — 470.61 feet to 470.53 — then beat Pittsburgh’s Oneil Cruz 19-13 in the semifinals.

"Usually the guy that’s leading the league in homers doesn’t win the whole thing," Raleigh said. "That’s as surprising to me as anybody else."

His father, Todd, pitched to him, while his younger brother caught. "Just to do it with my family was awesome," he added.

Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves competes during the Home Run Derby at Truist Park on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Expand

Caminero, 22, had edged Minnesota’s Byron Buxton 8-7 in his semifinal. Cruz launched the longest homer of the night at 513 feet.

Atlanta’s Matt Olson hit 15 in front of his home crowd, while the Yankees’ Jazz Chisholm Jr. had just three, the fewest since the timer era began in 2015.

MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta on Tuesday

What's next:

Major League Baseball’s Midsummer Classic returns Tuesday, July 15, to Truist Park, home of the Atlanta Braves.

The 95th MLB All‑Star Game starts at 8 p.m. ET, with pregame coverage beginning at around 7 p.m. ET. at Truist Park.

Television: FOX will carry the national broadcast, along with Spanish coverage on FOX Deportes.

Radio: ESPN will air the game live, with Karl Ravech, Doug Glanville, Tim Kurkjian and Marc Kestecher on the call.

Streaming: Viewers can also stream via the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com; streaming platforms like fuboTV offer access to FOX through live-TV packages.

Bag Policy & Entry: All gates open at 5 p.m. ET. Standard bag restrictions are in place—no oversized bags allowed; only small clutches (up to 5×9 inches), medical bags, breast pumps and diaper bags are permitted. On-site lockers are available near the First-Base Gate.

There will be a Red‑Carpet Show at 2 p.m. Tuesday on MLB Network, ahead of the All‑Star Game.

The American League will be led by Yankees manager Aaron Boone; the National League by Dodgers the manager Dave Roberts. The AL’s lineup features MVP favorite Aaron Judge, while Shohei Ohtani headlines the NL.

Fans heading to Truist Park for All‑Star Night should arrive early, pack light, and tune in to FOX at 8 p.m. ET for what promises to be an entertaining showcase of baseball's top talent.