Atlanta music icons to perform at 95th MLB All-Star Game

The Brief Atlanta icons Ludacris and Jermaine Dupri will headline the MLB All-Star Game pre-show at Truist Park with a hometown tribute and live performance. Country stars Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown will join the ceremony, with Brown honoring Ray Charles by performing "Georgia on My Mind." The July 15 game airs live on FOX, with full All-Star Week festivities running July 11–15 across metro Atlanta.



The 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park will kick off with a high-energy celebration of Atlanta’s deep musical roots, headlined by some of the city's most iconic performers. Hip-hop legends Jermaine Dupri and Ludacris, country superstars Zac Brown Band and Kane Brown, and rising Canadian singer-songwriter Lauren Spencer Smith will all take part in a star-studded pregame ceremony ahead of the July 15 Midsummer Classic.

Dupri and Ludacris—two of Atlanta’s most celebrated artists—will help introduce the 2025 All-Stars with a hometown-inspired medley paying homage to the city’s global music legacy. The Clark Atlanta University Mighty Marching Panthers and Essence Dance Line will join them on the field for a high-octane performance anchored by the duo’s hit "Welcome to Atlanta."

Jermaine Dupri, founder of So So Def Recordings, helped define the sound of Southern hip-hop in the ’90s with chart-topping hits and a place in the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Ludacris followed with massive mainstream success, earning 18 Top 10 hits and global recognition through music, film, and philanthropy.

Kane Brown, one of country music’s most dynamic crossover stars, will deliver a rendition of "Georgia on My Mind" in honor of Georgia music legend Ray Charles. Known for breaking boundaries and topping charts, Brown’s performance will pay tribute to the state’s role in shaping American music.

Members of the Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band will perform the U.S. National Anthem, offering a Southern rock-infused patriotic tribute as proud Atlanta natives. Canadian singer Lauren Spencer Smith, who rose to fame on TikTok, will sing the Canadian National Anthem.

The 95th All-Star Game will air live on FOX, with coverage beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Additional broadcast options include FOX Deportes (Spanish), ESPN Radio (national), and Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports in Canada. Coverage will also be available on MLB Network and MLB.com.

The All-Star Game is part of a packed week of events in Atlanta, including:

HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11)

All-Star Saturday with Futures Game and Celebrity Softball Game (July 12)

MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13–14)

T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14)

Capital One All-Star Village (July 12–15)

For tickets and more details, visit AllStarGame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

