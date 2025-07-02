Tickets on sale now for MLB's All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria Centre

The Brief MLB’s All-Star Village fan experience opens next Saturday at Cobb Galleria Centre, featuring over 50,000 square feet of exhibits. Attractions include batting cages, gaming kiosks, and Baseball Hall of Fame displays, plus meet-and-greets with former Braves players. The event is part of the lead-up to the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in Atlanta; tickets are now on sale.



The countdown is on for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, now just two weeks away — and Major League Baseball is giving fans a preview of what to expect at one of its signature events.

What we know:

This year’s Fan Festival will take place inside the Capital One All-Star Village, a sprawling 50,000-square-foot interactive experience hosted at the Cobb Galleria Centre.

The immersive space will feature more than 50 exhibits, including batting cages, gaming kiosks, and displays from the Baseball Hall of Fame. Fans will also have opportunities to meet former Atlanta Braves players and participate in a range of baseball-themed activities.

What's next:

The All-Star Village opens to the public next Saturday, and tickets are now available.