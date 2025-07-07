Budweiser's Clydesdales coming to Atlanta for MLB All-Star Game

article

The Brief The Budweiser Clydesdales will make special beer deliveries in downtown Smyrna on Friday, July 11 to kick off MLB All-Star Week. Fans can visit the Budweiser Zone at Cobb Galleria Centre July 12–15 to play games, win prizes, and meet the Clydesdales. Budweiser’s "Hit the Buds" promo offers 21+ fans a chance to win free beer when a home run hits Bud signage during the All-Star Game.



With the 2025 MLB All-Star Game heading to Atlanta, Budweiser is trotting out one of its most beloved traditions to help fans celebrate: the iconic Budweiser Clydesdales.

What we know:

The world-famous horses will trot into historic downtown Smyrna on July 11, making old-school beer deliveries to local bars starting at 4 p.m. (schedule subject to change based on weather).

The deliveries mark the kickoff of Budweiser’s All-Star Week festivities across the metro area.

Additional Budweiser programming will continue through All-Star Week at the Capital One All-Star Village, located at the Cobb Galleria Centre from July 12–15.

Inside the Budweiser Zone, visitors 21 and older can play games, win prizes, and enjoy a cold Bud. The Clydesdales will also be stabled outside the convention center for fan meet-and-greets.

Budweiser is also bringing back its popular Hit the Buds promotion, offering fans the chance to win a season’s worth of beer every time a home run strikes the Budweiser signage during the Midsummer Classic.

What they're saying:

As MLB’s longest-running sponsor, Budweiser says the events reflect its ongoing commitment to baseball fans and the traditions that make the game special.