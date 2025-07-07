Atlanta Braves Matt Olson, Chris Sale also selected for All-Star Game

article

The 2024 MLB All-Star Game is set for next week at Truist Park, and Atlanta Braves fans have extra reason to cheer — three hometown favorites will be part of the action.

On Sunday, the league unveiled its full roster of reserves for the Midsummer Classic, and Braves first baseman Matt Olson and pitcher Chris Sale were named to the National League team. They’ll join outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who was previously selected as a starter, bringing the Braves’ total to three players in this year’s All-Star lineup.

Although this marks Sale’s ninth career All-Star selection, he won’t be taking the mound. The veteran left-hander is still recovering from a fractured rib sustained last month.

Olson, however, is expected to play — and for the first time, he’ll do so in his hometown. This is his third career All-Star appearance, but his first in Atlanta. Olson reflected on the moment, recalling how he attended the All-Star festivities at Turner Field in 2000 as a 6-year-old.

"Full circle moment," he said of now getting to suit up at Truist Park 25 years later.