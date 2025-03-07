Upgrades announced for The Battery Atlanta ahead of 2025 MLB All-Stars game

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy of The Battery Atlanta

The Battery Atlanta is set to receive a series of upgrades aimed at modernizing the popular mixed-use destination.

What we know:

The improvements, which will be completed ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game in July, include updated LED screens, expanded public restrooms, redesigned landscaping, and other amenities designed to improve the visitor experience.

The renovations will introduce new seating areas, interactive digital directories, and refreshed walkways to create a more functional and inviting environment.

One of the most anticipated aspects of the project is the transformation of the corner of Heritage Court and Battery Avenue into a welcoming gathering space. Additional drink rails and landscaping features will complement the area’s atmosphere, while expanded public restrooms near the Coca-Cola Roxy aim to accommodate the growing number of visitors.

To enhance the viewing experience, new LED screens will be installed above Shake Shack—slated to open this summer—and Good Game, ensuring fans can keep up with the action from various vantage points. Additionally, 75-inch interactive digital directories will be placed throughout the 2.25 million-square-foot property to improve navigation.

The Battery Atlanta will also introduce Binbox Lockers, providing a secure and convenient storage option for bags and personal items that are not permitted inside Truist Park.

What's next:

While the venue will remain open during construction, visitors should expect temporary walkway closures and minor disruptions. Signage will be in place to guide guests and maintain a safe experience during the updates.

The enhancements come as The Battery Atlanta prepares to welcome baseball fans from around the country for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game, reinforcing its reputation as one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the country.