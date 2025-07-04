911 call reveal new details on fight between APD officer and man at Midtown bar

The Brief Atlanta police have shared the 911 call that led to a Midtown bar employee's arrest and one of their officers placed on administrative leave. Investigators said Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was off duty at the time, got into an argument with Raefeael Penrice that escalated into a physical dispute. In the call, Penrice said that Rolfe and another man had been asked to leave the bar but refused to go.



Atlanta police have released new 911 calls that shed light on a fight earlier this week between a man and an officer at a Midtown bar.

Officer Garrett Rolfe, who was once charged in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks, is on administrative leave while authorities investigate the fight.

The backstory:

Officials say the incident happened at the X Midtown club on Piedmont Avenue early Sunday morning.

X Midtown's owner said Rolfe was in the bar as a customer when the incident started.

Investigators said Rolfe, who was off duty at the time, and another man, Raefeael Penrice, got into a verbal argument. The argument escalated into a physical dispute, police said.

What we know:

In the newly released 911 footage, Penrice said that Rolfe and another man had been asked to leave the bar but refused to go.

"I have a guy here claiming to be APD, and he keeps following me," Penrice says. "I'm in the back doing my job, like taking out the trash, and the guy followed me to the back of the alley and he has a phone on me - asking me all kinds of questions and stuff like that."

When asked by the 911 responder if the man was wearing a uniform, Penrice said that he wasn't and "he and his buddy have been drinking."

Garrett Rolfe (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

Penrice said that one of the men "brandished something" and that he was worried that they had a weapon.

At the end of the call, you can hear one of the men confront Penrice, saying that he was "not allowed to put your hands of somebody." The other man then says that he never asked them to leave the bar.

What they're saying:

On Tuesday, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said he's spoken with APD's chief about the incident.

"The Mayor has spoken to the Chief about this matter and expressed his concerns. Anytime any employee—especially a police officer—is involved in any incident, he is concerned and expects a full and thorough impartial investigation. That is what is underway now. Officer Rolfe has been relieved of duty pending an investigation," the Mayor's Office said in a statement to FOX 5.

What's next:

Officers arrested and charged Penrice with simple battery and battery. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Rolfe was placed on administrative leave, beginning Sunday, pending an investigation by the Atlanta Police Department's Office of Professional Standards.

So far, police have not released any bodycam footage of the incident.