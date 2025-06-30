Officer who shot Rayshard Brooks on administrative leave again in Midtown bar fight

article

The Atlanta police officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks is on administrative leave after getting into a physical dispute, according to Atlanta police.

X Midtown fight

What we know:

Officer Garrett Rolfe was placed on administrative leave after an incident at the X Midtown club on Piedmont Avenue early Sunday morning, according to the Atlanta Police Department.

Investigators said Rolfe, who was off duty at the time, and another man, Raefeael Penrice, got into a verbal argument. The argument escalated into a physical dispute, police said.

Officers arrested and charged Penrice with simple battery and battery. He was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Rolfe was placed on administrative leave, beginning Sunday, pending an investigation by the Atlanta Police Department's Office of Professional Standards.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if Rolfe was working an off-duty job or at X Midtown as a customer.

Death of Rayshard Brooks

The backstory:

Rolfe was arrested and charged in the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020. He has since been reinstated.

Brooks, 27, was shot and killed the night of June 12, 2020, outside a Wendy's restaurant along University Avenue in southeast Atlanta. The officers were called over complaints of a car blocking the restaurant’s drive-thru lane.

A struggle ensued between Brooks and the officers when they attempted to handcuff him, dashcam video showed. In the struggle, Brooks grabbed a Taser and ran, firing it at the officer, according to the Fulton County District Attorney's Office. Shots were fired at Brooks as he was running away, surveillance video from the Wendy's showed.

Rolfe was fired from APD and arrested on 11 charges, including felony murder and multiple counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

The prosecution dropped all charges in August 2022. The lead attorney, appointed by Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, determined Garrett Rolfe was justified in shooting Brooks.

Rolfe was reinstated in May 2021 but was put on administrative leave until the criminal case ended.

Dig deeper:

The killing of Rayshard Brooks also led to protests in Atlanta. The Wendy's where the shooting took place was burned down.

The shooting led to former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepping down.

You can read all of FOX 5's coverage on the death of Rayshard Brooks here.