Prosecutors announce decision in case of Atlanta police killing of Rayshard Brooks

Prosecutors overseeing the case against two Atlanta Police Department officers in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks will announce whether the state will continue to pursue charges on Tuesday.

Peter J. Skandalakis, Executive Director of the Prosecuting Attorneys’ Council of Georgia, plans to announce a decision regarding the case of State v. Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe.

Brooks, a 27-year-old Black man, was shot and killed by officer Garrett Rolfe outside a Wendy's restaurant after failing a sobriety test, fighting with two officers, taking a Taser from one and running away. While fleeing, Brooks turned back and appeared to aim the Taser at Rolfe, who then shot Brooks twice in the back, killing him, surveillance video shows.

The shooting was days after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when some people were isolated in their homes.

Atlanta was among U.S. cities where large crowds of protesters took to the streets.

Garrett Rolfe (left) and Devin Brosnan (right) are charged in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks (Fulton County Sheriff's Office).

Garrett Rolfe, Devin Brosnan legal fallout

The Atlanta Police Department first fired Garrett Rolfe, then later reinstated him with back pay. He's charged with murder and is currently on administrative leave pending the outcome of his trial.

Authorities charged Officer Devin Brosnan with aggravated assault and violation of oath of office.

On Friday, the officers announced lawsuits, seeking monetary damages from the city, the former mayor and police chief. The suit claims the city violated officers’ constitutional rights.

Atlanta police leadership changes

Less than a day after Brooks’ death, former Atlanta Police Chief Erika Shields stepped down.

Shields is now chief of the Louisville Metro Police Department in Kentucky.

The mayor announced that former Assistant Police Chief Rodney Bryant would serve as the interim chief. Interim Chief Rodney Bryant said police officers called out sick Thursday to protest the filing of murder charges against Garrett Rolfe. Bryant, who came out of retirement to step in as police chief, was appointed as the full-time chief by then-mayor Kiesha Lance Bottoms.

Bryant recently announced he was retiring again to make way for Darin Schierbaum as interim Atlanta police chief.