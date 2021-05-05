Board reverses termination of officer charged in Rayshard Brooks murder

article

The Atlanta Civil Service Board voted to reverse the termination of Garrett Rolfe, the former Atlanta police officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks outside a southwest Atlanta fast-food restaurant last summer.

The Atlanta Civil Service Board concluded after reviewing the case that Rolfe was not afforded his right to due process and revoked his dismissal from the Atlanta Police Department.

"Due to the City’s failure to comply with several provisions of the Code and the information received during witnesses’ testimony, the Board concludes the Appellant was not afforded his right to due process. Therefore, the Board GRANTS the Appeal of Garrett Rolfe and revokes his dismissal as an employee of the APD."

Rolfe appealed his termination and claimed the city wrongfully terminated him and now he wants his job back with back pay.

A hearing was held in April where the former officer evoked the Fifth Amendment and did not talk about the deadly shooting of a 27-year-old.

Video from the June 12 incident shows Brooks tussled with two officers when they tried to arrest him on suspected DUI charges. Brooks took one of the officer’s Tasers and then fired that Taser as he ran away. That is when Rolfe shot and killed Brooks.

Advertisement

Former Atlanta Police Department Chief Erika Shields Field a Notice of Proposed Adverse Action on behalf of APD the day following the shooting, the board said. Rolfe's termination from APD was announced on June 14.

Rolfe will remain on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal investigation. The board's findings do not determine whether criminal actions took place on the night Brooks was killed.

During an April hearing, Rolfe's attorney argued the city did not follow protocols when officials took action against Rolfe.

The panel cited violation of city code in its decision, which states, "An employee against whom an adverse action is to be taken shall be given a written notice of proposed adverse action, signed by the appointing authority or designee, at least ten working days prior to the effective date of the proposed adverse action."

The Atlanta Civil Service Board determined the city's actions did not supply evidence to confirm notice of emergency action, and thus did not comply with the required 10-day notice period.

Two other officers, Ivory Streeter and Mark Gardner, were both reinstated in February.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.