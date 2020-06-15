Ex-officer, officer charged in Rayshard Brooks' shooting surrender to authorities
Officer Devin Brosnan turned himself in before noon Thursday, Fulton County Jail records show.
Officer morale drops, sick calls increase following charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting
Retired DeKalb County Police Major K.D. Johnson told FOX 5's Portia Bruner he's been hearing from Atlanta police officers nonstop since Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard announced felony charges against the two law officers connected to the fatal June 12 shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Funeral arrangements announced for Rayshard Brooks
Funeral arrangements have been announced for Rayshard Brooks, who was shot and killed outside a fast-food restaurant during a confrontation with an Atlanta Police officer last week.
APD officer involved in Rayshard Brooks' death cooperating as witness, DA says
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard said during a press conference Wednesday that Officer Devin Brosnan is cooperating with his office as a witness.
Atlanta Police disputes rumors of mass officer walk outs; says seeing 'higher than usual call outs'
The Atlanta Police Department says it is "experiencing a higher than usual number of call outs with the incoming shift" on Wednesday. The call outs follow the Fulton County District Attorney’s decision on charges against an ex-officer and current officer in the shooting death of Rayshard Brooks.
Rayshard Brooks' widow reacts to officers being charged in his death
Rayshard Brooks' widow Tomika Miller was in tears, saying that hearing what her husband went through "hurt real bad."
GBI: Officers charged, but investigation into Rayshard Brooks' shooting not complete
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its investigation into the officer-involved shooting and death of Rayshard Brooks is not complete and that it was not aware of the Fulton County D.A.'s decision to file charges.
Fulton County DA charges officers involved in deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks
Officer Garrett Rolfe and Officer Devin Brosnan have both been charged with multiple counts connected to the deadly shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
Atlanta Fire Department releases new photos of 2nd suspect in Wendy's arson
Atlanta officials have released photos of another suspect who is believed to have set fire to a southwest Atlanta Wendy's that was the site of the deadly shooting of 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks.
Value of police body cameras limited by lack of transparency
In the fatal shooting of a black man by police in Atlanta last week, officers’ body cameras captured about 40 minutes of footage, but not the critical moments that end with one of them opening fire.
Retired police major urges public to consider officers' point of view in Brooks shooting
Retired Dekalb County Police Major K.D. Johnson said there are a lot of quick decisions an officer must make when a person they're arresting starts to resist. In the case of the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, he told FOX 5’s Portia Bruner he understands why now-former Atlanta Police Officer Garrett Rolfe opened fire.
Georgia police training director believes Brooks shooting was 'tragic, yet justified'
The man who runs the training academy for nearly all Georgia law enforcement officers says the shooting of Rayshard Brooks was tragic, yet justified.
Georgia protesters seek change as some in GOP back police
Protesters brought calls for changes to Georgia’s laws regarding use of force and voting to the General Assembly on Monday, as some lawmakers inside the Capitol mounted a renewed push for a bill requiring heavier penalties for hate crimes. Others, though, expressed more support for police than protesters.
Atlanta police: 8 resignations, not 19 since start of month
A spokesperson for the Atlanta Police Department says the number given by the Atlanta Police Foundation for police resignations is not accurate.
APD releases new 911 call made before deadly confrontation between Rayshard Brooks and officers
Atlanta Police Department released a 911 call made by a Wendy's employee shortly before the deadly confrontation between Rayshard Brooks and officers in the parking lot.
Fulton DA discusses possible charges in Rayshard Brooks shooting investigation
Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard says his office is looking at three possible charges against the officer who killed Rayshard Brooks as they review evidence in the case: murder, felony murder and voluntary manslaughter.
Family of Rayshard Brooks calls for conviction of officer to restore trust in police
The family of the man killed by Atlanta police is demanding justice and says the only way to heal some of the wounds is with a conviction.
Atlanta mayor announces police reforms after death of Rayshard Brooks
Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms announced that she is signing a series of administrative orders to reform the use of force within the Atlanta Police Department.
Protesters march to end police brutality as Georgia legislators return to work
Protesters with the NAACP marched to the Capitol to greet the returning Georgia General Assembly and press them to change Georgia's criminal justice system.
Tyler Perry to pay for Rayshard Brooks' funeral expenses
Tyler Perry is paying for the funeral costs of the man shot and killed by an Atlanta police officer Friday night, a lawyer for the victim's family announced on Monday.