Secoriea Turner’s parents meet with Fulton DA

The parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl killed at the site of the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in 2020, met with Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis Tuesday, according to their attorneys.

The complaint alleges numerous failings on the part of the city, including that Atlanta officials were negligent in their duties by not removing armed protesters who had taken over the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed three weeks earlier.

The meeting is days after the arrest of a second suspect in her murder, 24-year-old Jerrion Amari McKinney.

Police arrested 20-year-old Julian Jamal Conley following Turner's death. He appeared in court for a preliminary hearing in July.

Conley and McKinney were charged with pointing AR-15 style guns at former NPU Y Chair Christopher McCord, just minutes before Turner was shot. That came out during the preliminary hearing for Conley.

According to police, Turner was riding in a Jeep with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the Downtown Connector onto University Avenue slightly on the night of July 4, 2020.

Protestors had recently erected illegal barricades, according to authorities, encircling a nearby Wendy's that became a gathering point after Rayshard Brooks' death at the hands of an Atlanta police officer.

When the driver attempted to enter a liquor store parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. Authorities said at least two men fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting Turner.

