Family of Secoriea Turner sues city of Atlanta, Wendy's for her death

The parents of Secoriea Turner, the 8-year-old girl who was shot and killed in Atlanta last July at the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed weeks earlier, have filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta over her death.

Attorneys representing the family had previously announced their intent to file a lawsuit and Monday they reported that they have filed the suit against the city of Atlanta, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Atlanta police chief Rodney Bryant, Atlanta city councilmember Joyce Sheperd and Wendy's International.

According to the attorneys, the complaint alleges numerous failings on the part of the city, including that Atlanta officials were negligent in their duties by not removing armed protesters who had taken over the Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was shot and killed three weeks earlier.

In an announcement last year, attorneys said they would be seeking $12 million in damages from the city for the death of Secoriea Turner as well as an additional $4 million for property damage and injuries sustained by Turner's mother and her mother's boyfriend.

According to police, Turner was riding in a Jeep with her mother and an adult friend when they turned off the Downtown Connector onto University Avenue slightly before 10 p.m. Protestors had recently erected illegal barricades, encircling the nearby Wendy's, authorities reported.

When the driver attempted to enter a liquor store parking lot on the 1200 block of Pryor Road, police say he was confronted by a group of armed individuals who had blocked the entrance. Authorities said at least two men fired multiple times at the vehicle, hitting Turner.

After the shooting, Turner's family drove straight to Atlanta Medical Center, where they met police officers. The young girl died after being treated for her injuries.

Authorities were notified of the resurrected blockages less than an hour before the shooting. The Atlanta Polcie Department said they had planned on checking out the area but were swamped with other pressing 911 calls.

The suspect in the shooting, 19-year-old Julian Conley, is facing a felony murder charge.

Conley, who was then 19-years-old, told FOX 5 that he was at the scene, witnessed the shooting, and even had a gun, but he emphasized he did not fire his weapon.

"Nobody wanted that to happen," Conley said in court before he was denied bond. "It was a tragedy that it did happen."

While police say numerous people fired shots into the car, only Conley has been charged.

